Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 13:12 Hits: 10

Former President Trump's personal lawyers on Monday urged a federal judge to find that a New York state law on congressional tax return requests no longer pertains to the former president because he's out of office....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/547863-trump-lawyers-argue-ny-tax-return-law-no-longer-applies-to-him