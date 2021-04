Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 20:57 Hits: 0

The House Budget Committee is not considering any plans to fire Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Director Phillip Swagel, a spokeswoman told The Hill on Monday, pushing back on a report in Mother Jones that Democratic staffers were mulling the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/547774-house-budget-committee-not-considering-firing-cbo-director