Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 23:45 Hits: 6

The Army's top enlisted leader on Monday voiced his support for the Army officer involved in an incident caught on camera in which two Virginia police officers drew their guns and pepper-sprayed him during a traffic stop....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/547822-army-throws-support-behind-officer-pepper-sprayed-in-virginia-traffic-stop