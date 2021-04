Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 22:49 Hits: 5

The White House has sent mixed signals over its plans to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for some of its policies, providing a lack of clarity about how President Biden's $400,000 threshold for tax increases would work....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/547571-white-house-sends-mixed-message-on-higher-taxes