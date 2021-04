Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Ted Cruz is a "reckless asshole" and Michele Bachmann a "lunatic."Conservative pundits like Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh are residents of "Looneyville."And Donald Trump, pushing a "bullshit" lie that the e...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/547423-boehner-finally-calls-it-as-he-sees-it