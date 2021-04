Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 16:55 Hits: 8

HBO's Bill Maher on Friday blasted this year's Oscar nominations, arguing that Hollywood movies are "depressing" and that he would have preferred "a little escapism" after a year plagued by the coronavirus pandemic....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/547516-bill-maher-blasts-oscar-picks-hollywood-movies-now-are-just-depressing