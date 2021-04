Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) says he regrets not fighting against former President Clinton’s impeachment. Boehner made the admission in his new memoir “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” according to The New York Times.Boehner, who...

