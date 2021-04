Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 18:32 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was planning on retiring from public life until former President Trump won the 2016 election, according to USA Today.“After three decades as a congresswoman from California, nearly half of that time as the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/547404-pelosi-planned-on-retiring-until-trump-won-election-report