Boosting domestic spending

The Biden administration on Friday released its wish list for discretionary spending for fiscal 2022. The proposal would boost nondefense spending by 16 percent and defense spending by 1.7 percent over current funding levels. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the details of the plan, the winners and the losers.

