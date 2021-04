Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 18:17 Hits: 12

Embattled GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) has acquired legal counsel as he faces a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor and a possible violation of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/547399-gaetz-hires-legal-counsel-amid-doj-probe