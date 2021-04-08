The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jim Crow 2.0

Category: U.S. Politics

After a heated and contentious presidential election in 2020, voting rights are under attack. Georgia just passed a law that makes it harder for those who may be disenfranchised to cast their ballots. Other states are following suit. Mary C. Curtis speaks to Rashad Robinson, president of the social justice organization Color of Change, on what is at stake and what is being done to curtail the rollback of eligible voters to make their voices heard. 

Show Notes:

The post Jim Crow 2.0 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/equal-time/jim-crow-2-0/

