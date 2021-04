Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 18:56 Hits: 12

Officials from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office took possession of documents potentially related to the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, on Thursday as part of an ongoing inve...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/547200-investigators-seize-documents-from-trump-executives-former-daughter-in