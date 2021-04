Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 17:11 Hits: 0

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) raised a staggering $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, her campaign said, indicating the furor over a slew of controversial remarks have not made a dent in her campaign bank account. Greene’s campaign...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546940-marjorie-taylor-greene-rakes-in-over-32m-in-first-quarter