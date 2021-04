Articles

Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) criticized the Biden administration for the continued construction of the former administration's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which she called “xenophobic and racist.” The criticism comes after The...

