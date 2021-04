Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Fox News host Tucker Carlson sparred with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) over the governor's decision to veto a bill passed by the state legislature that would have blocked health care to transgender youth in the state.

