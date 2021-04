Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 01:40 Hits: 5

Defense attorneys for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday sought to make George Floyd's drug use a focal point of the eighth day of Chauvin's murder trial.The day feature...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/547059-chauvin-defense-seeks-to-shift-talk-to-floyd-drug-use