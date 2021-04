Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 02:04 Hits: 5

A trip to the Bahamas taken by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) with a marijuana entrepreneur is reportedly part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the congressman. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/547067-gaetz-trip-to-bahamas-part-of-federal-sex-trafficking-investigation