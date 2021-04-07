Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

With Jason Dick out this week, we thought it would be a good idea to give Political Theater listeners a chance to listen to an episode from CQ Future on the future of the Republican Party.

The former president is ensconced at Mar-a-Lago, and everyone — on both sides of the aisle — is curious to know what his influence will be on the GOP.

We turn to Rep. Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who has risen fast in the party ranks since his 2016 election. He is a former lawyer, defends religious liberty and opposes same-sex marriage. He is vice chair of the House Republican Conference and joins CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller to discuss the future of the Republican Party.

Show Notes:

The post Political Theater: The future of the GOP appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/political-theater-the-future-of-the-gop/