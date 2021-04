Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 13:34 Hits: 1

Ten Democratic members of Congress have joined the NAACP’s lawsuit against former President Trump, alleging he incited a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.The group of lawmakers joining the case includes House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546877-ten-democrats-join-naacp-lawsuit-against-trump