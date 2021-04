Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Former President Trump on Wednesday denied that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) directly asked him for a blanket pardon, and appeared to defend the congressman amid allegations of sexual misconduct."Congressman Matt Gaetz...

