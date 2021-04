Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 23:41 Hits: 5

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is scheduled to speak Friday at a conservative summit at a Trump-owned Miami resort as the GOP congressman faces an ongoing Justice Department probe into allegations of sex with a minor and child sex trafficking. Women...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546822-gaetz-to-speak-at-save-america-summit-amid-sex-trafficking-investigation