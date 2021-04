Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 12

Republicans are spoiling for a high-profile fight with MLB as they ramp up pressure on the league's commissioner to reverse a decision to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta over Georgia's new voting law.GOP lawmak...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/546591-republican-battle-with-mlb-intensifies