Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 08:00 Hits: 5

Frederik Mijnhardt, CEO of Secfi, joins Fintech Beat to explain why 80 percent of startup employees don’t exercise their stock options — and what that means for drivers of wealth in the innovation economy.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post Most startup employees don’t exercise their stock options. Here’s why appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/why-startup-employees-dont-exercise-their-stock-options/