Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 14:14 Hits: 12

A former staff member for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday afternoon is slated to hold a press conference regarding a recent encounter with the FBI.The event is scheduled to begin at noon EDT.Watch the liv...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/546446-watch-live-former-gaetz-staff-member-holds-press-conference