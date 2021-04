Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 17:41 Hits: 11

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) defended himself in a fiery opinion piece Monday amid allegations of sexual misconduct and a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking claims against him."Washington scandal cyc...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546499-gaetz-defends-himself-in-defiant-op-ed-im-not-a-monk