Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 01:15 Hits: 7

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sharply shot down reporting by "60 Minutes" alleging he funneled the state's coronavirus vaccines to rich communities and privatized the vaccine rollout to benefit donors while many minoritie...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/546408-desantis-spars-with-60-minutes-over-vaccine-rollout-what-youre-saying-is