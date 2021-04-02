The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Why a $2 trillion infrastructure plan is a heavy lift

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

The Biden administration says its $2 trillion infrastructure plan would boost the economy, fight climate change and address racial inequity. But Republicans are already pushing back, arguing that an increase in taxes to pay for the measure would slow down the economy. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the ins and outs of the bill and the likelihood of it being a bipartisan effort versus Democrats going through the reconciliation process.

Show Notes:

The post Why a $2 trillion infrastructure plan is a heavy lift appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/why-a-2-trillion-infrastructure-plan-is-a-heavy-lift/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version