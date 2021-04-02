Why a $2 trillion infrastructure plan is a heavy lift

Articles

Friday, 02 April 2021

The Biden administration says its $2 trillion infrastructure plan would boost the economy, fight climate change and address racial inequity. But Republicans are already pushing back, arguing that an increase in taxes to pay for the measure would slow down the economy. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the ins and outs of the bill and the likelihood of it being a bipartisan effort versus Democrats going through the reconciliation process.

