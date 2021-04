Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 15:32 Hits: 2

First-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said in a recent interview, without offering evidence, that he believes the man alleged to have carried out a mass shooting in a Colorado supermarket last week was inspired to violence following U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/546169-cawthorn-says-boulder-shooting-linked-to-bidens-syria-airstrikes