Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 17:25 Hits: 5

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told The Hill on Friday he has no plans of stepping down after coming under fire following reports that the Department of Justice is investigating him for an alleged inappropriate relationship wit...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546194-gaetz-says-he-wont-resign