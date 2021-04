Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 21:00 Hits: 0

Under increasing pressure from Democrats in her own ranks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she's hoping to reform the tax code to help high-income states as part of President Biden's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure package.A...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/546067-pelosi-hopeful-dems-can-reform-salt-tax-in-biden-infrastructure-bill