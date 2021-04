Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 00:26 Hits: 0

A spokesman for the U.S.-backed coalition said coalition forces will provide support during the operation “for early warning and situational awareness.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/sug0tC0Qv9A/