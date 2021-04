Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 13:12 Hits: 3

Fox News has confirmed it has no plans to hire Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for a job at the network."No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms, and we have no in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/545934-fox-has-no-interest-in-hiring-matt-gaetz