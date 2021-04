Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 14:51 Hits: 6

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a move by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to relax media ownership rules, handing down a unanimous ruling that favors large broadcasters.The decision dealt a blow to...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/545957-supreme-court-upholds-fcc-move-to-loosen-media-ownership-rules