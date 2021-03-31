The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

CDC: Deaths jumped 16 percent in 2020

Deaths in the United States increased nearly 16 percent in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See the video for more details on the report from CQ Roll Call health care reporter Lauren Clason.

