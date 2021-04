Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 16:14 Hits: 1

The Blue Dog Coalition, a group of centrist House Democrats, is pushing their party's leadership to return to regular legislative order following a burst of fast-tracked activity at the start of the year.A letter from the group reflects rising...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/545765-blue-dogs-push-house-leadership-to-allow-more-member-input