CQ Future: The GOP

Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021

President Donald Trump is ensconced at Mar-a-Lago and everyone — on both sides of the aisle — is curious to know what his influence will be on the GOP.

We turn to Rep. Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who has risen fast in the party ranks since his 2016 election. He is a former lawyer, defends religious liberty and opposes same-sex marriage. He is vice chair of the House Republican Conference and joins CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller to discuss the future of the Republican Party.

