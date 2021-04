Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 00:10 Hits: 7

A North Carolina police officer who was seen in a viral video body-slamming his police dog into a car has resigned from the department.Officer James Hampton offered his resignation after t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/545885-north-carolina-officer-resigns-after-viral-video-showed-him-body