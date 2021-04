Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 03:20 Hits: 7

Conservative commentator and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro on Wednesday received backlash on social media for comparing lines at election polling places to lines at Disneyland while criticizing claims that Georg...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/545906-ben-shapiro-faces-backlash-for-comparing-long-lines-at-polls-to-disneyland