Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 14:36 Hits: 1

"Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost used President Biden's trip while walking up the staircase to Air Force One as a joke about the new presidency on the sketch show's most recent episode."Well, this week kind of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/545276-snl-jokes-this-week-kind-of-felt-like-biden-falling-down-airplane-stairs