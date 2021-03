Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:16 Hits: 2

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Thursday criticized President Biden for what he said was his over-reliance on White House "talking points" while answering questions on foreign policy from reporters."I was also str...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/544977-foxs-chris-wallace-knocks-biden-for-reading-talking-points