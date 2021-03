Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 21:38 Hits: 1

A proposal to shift Wyoming’s elections to include primary runoffs for candidates who fail to garner 50 percent of the vote narrowly failed in the state Senate on Wednesday. The measure, which was shot down in a 15-14 vote, was endorsed...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544999-anti-cheney-measure-stalls-in-wyoming