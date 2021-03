Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:42 Hits: 1

The Social Security Administration (SSA) on Thursday sent theĀ IRSĀ data necessary to deliver coronavirus stimulus checks to people receiving government assistance after lawmakers expressed alarm that the payments were dela...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544969-social-security-gives-irs-data-to-speed-delivery-of-covid-19-relief-checks