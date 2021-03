Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 21:22 Hits: 0

More Californians would vote to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in office than oust him if a recall election likely later this year were held right away, a new poll shows....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/544584-poll-newsom-beating-recall-effort