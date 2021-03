Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 21:29 Hits: 0

President Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to enact meaningful gun reforms after the second mass shooting in under a week, plunging Washington back into a familiar debate where lawmakers have stalemated in recent years....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/544586-new-shootings-plunge-biden-congress-into-gun-control-debate