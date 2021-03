Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 22:59 Hits: 2

The luxury travel agency Virtuoso will no longer list Trump Organization properties on its website, a spokesperson for the company said.A Virtuoso spokeswoman confirmed in a statement reported by multiple outlets t...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/544604-luxury-travel-agency-drops-trump-hotels-as-preferred-partner