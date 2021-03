Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:26 Hits: 0

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) on Monday criticized the idea of the House potentially overturning the results of a House race in Iowa, calling the prospect “painful for America.”The congressman was reacting to a report from Politico in which...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544304-democratic-lawmaker-criticizes-idea-of-overturning-iowa-race