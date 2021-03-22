How Marco Rubio Turned the Senate Intelligence Committee Into a Trump Defensive Team

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1
When Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) took over Senate Intelligence last spring he politicized the committee’s long-running investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election…and more.
Rubio, as acting chairman, turned the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence away from dispassionately investigating myriad connections between the Kremlin and Donald Trump’s campaign. Rubio created a Republican defense line between the compromised former president and the American public.
The Florida senator, who Donald Trump called “Little Marco” during the contentious 2016 GOP primary, submitted to Trump after he and a raft of contenders lost. Bold characterizations of Trump as an embarrassment and nonsensical left Rubio’s vocabulary.
Aligning the Intelligence committee with the Trump administration itself, Rubio politicized intelligence, downplayed Russian interference, white-washed Trump-Kremlin contacts and purposely deflected attention from Russia to China.
Soon, Rubio publicly sparred with the committee vice chairman, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), over how much to reveal before the 2020 election. The panel issued a heavily redacted fifth and final 950-page volume of its work on Aug. 18, just 77 days before Election Day.
The report was presented as a confusing they-said-they-said hodgepodge of observations and conclusions pitting Republicans and Democrats against each other.
Upon the release of the report, Rubio and Warner even issued conflicting statements, as if characterizing two different investigations. Rubio and the Republicans on the committee asserted that they “found absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election.”
Warner, in marked contrast, said the investigators found “a breathtaking level of contacts between Trump officials and Russian government operatives that is a very real counterintelligence threat to our elections.”
Democrats, who claimed the Republicans redacted portions even more damaging to Trump, said: “Trump and his associates’ participation in and enabling of this Russian activity, represents one of the single most grave counterintelligence threats to American national security in the modern era.”
So who was right?
The facts are quite clear. Trump and his campaign worked hand-in-glove with Kremlin interests.
Just as former Attorney General William P. Barr lied about the findings of the Mueller Report and Trump’s first impeachment defense team mischaracterized his infamous phone call to Ukraine’s prime minister, Rubio and fellow committee Republicans lied and denied the extent of the Trump-Kremlin connections.
The lies were detrimental to our democracy but a great boon to the dictatorial regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Indeed, just last week, the U.S. intelligence community outlined Putin’s efforts to influence the 2020 election—again in favor of Trump.
Released amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election, the damning revelations of the Senate committee’s report didn’t register with many people. News accounts at the time didn’t always give the full flavor of the report, relying on characterizations rather than the telling details establishing how thoroughly the Kremlin’s agents and the Trump campaign coordinated.
But a simple reading of the massive report shows documented connection after connection, coordination and, yes, collusion between the Trump inner circle and Putin’s associates.
2016 Trump Tower meeting with him, Manafort, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. She also had an entourage. Participants claimed they discussed adoption, but the report reveals that the subject line of Trump Jr.’s email invite was “FW: Russia—Clinton—private and confidential.” Meeting notes from Manafort’s phone included cryptic financial references to offshore accounts such as “Offshore – Cyprus/ 133m shares.”
The list of contacts and links goes on, but the overwhelming evidence of collusion was simply ignored by Rubio and his fellow Republican committee members. They wouldn’t let the facts get in the way of their party leader’s story: No collusion.
While that was the Trump and the GOP line, until then it had not been the committee’s narrative. That changed, however, when Rubio took over the committee chairmanship under most unusual and extraordinary circumstances.
Before Rubio, the committee ran a bi-partisan three-year investigation under its chairman, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Warner. In the nine months from July 2019 to April 2020, Burr and Warner jointly released four 100-page reports documenting the “irrefutable evidence of Russian meddling” in our elections. The reports were considered highly informative with no hint of partisanship. USA Today said the committee was “a rare symbol of unity on the divisive issue of Russia’s role in the presidential race—quite a feat for a panel with members ranging from conservative Trump ally Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) to liberal Trump critic Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)”
Indeed, the Intelligence committee, by design, is supposed to minimize partisanship. Established in 1976 in the post-Watergate era, the committee has a long history of serious, responsible oversight of the intelligence community and intelligence issues.
But that all fell apart when FBI agents raided Chairman Burr’s North Carolina home in May 2020, seeking evidence of insider stock trading based on information Burr had learned at closed-door briefings about the COVID-19 pandemic. Burr stepped down from his chairmanship. Then Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tapped Rubio for the job, and the fix was in.
Sidelined, Burr was told on Jan. 19, Trump’s last day in office, that the trading case would be dropped. Probably not insignificantly, Burr was one of seven Republican senators voting to convict Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Two other Intelligence committee Republicans—Susan Collins of Maine and Ben Sasse of Nebraska—also voted to convict.
Today, since the Joe Biden presidential win, Burr remains a member of the committee; Rubio sits in the vice chairman’s seat; Warner is chairman.
The Virginia Democrat has said he isn’t interested in looking backward but wants to look forward at rebuilding the U.S. intelligence community, especially the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. He said the Office emerged “decimated” and “in shambles” from the last four years. And Warner may well have summed up the challenge he will face in leading his committee going forward saying, “We don’t want to go back to that non-fact-based world.”
