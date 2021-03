Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 22:25 Hits: 4

A European Union official said Sunday that the United Kingdom will not be receiving shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine that have been produced in the Netherlands, as the EU attempts to reserve doses of the vaccine for i...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/544247-uk-wont-get-astrazeneca-vaccine-from-eu-report