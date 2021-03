Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 18:45 Hits: 11

Former Trump administration senior adviser Jason Miller said on Sunday that the former president plans to return to social media in the coming months with his "own platform."Miller told ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/544234-trump-adviser-says-former-president-will-return-to-social-media-with-his