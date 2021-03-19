The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021

It was another busy week in Washington as the House passed a boatload of bills, the Senate pushed through more of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees and the fencing surrounding the Capitol got a facelift.

Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks outside the Capitol security perimeter Saturday about removing the fencing while Capitol Hill residents protest the barrier. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Sean Ryan, right, and Doug Farkas work in the keg room of the Boundary Stone pub in the Bloomingdale neighborhood on Monday while preparing for a mid-April reopening. The establishment has been closed since November due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021A man walks by the empty H&M store in Union Station on Tuesday. H&M closed its Union Station location on March 6. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., runs through the Senate subway area as she departs from a vote on the Senate floor Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, opens the door to the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building as she arrives for Senate Republicans’ lunch on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., puts on a mask that reads “dignity” before the start of a news conference on immigration with other House Republicans on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., arrives for a committee hearing on the Equality Act in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during the news conference outside the Capitol to announce the introduction of S 1, the “For the People” Act, on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a Fox News interview in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Workers unload fencing in front of the Cannon House Office Building along Independence Avenue inside the security perimeter at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined by other House Democratic women, poses for a photo on the House steps on Wednesday after the chamber passed a joint resolution to remove the deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 19, 2021Cheers and tears erupt as United We Dream, CASA and other organizations celebrate the passage of the American Dream and Promise Act in the House during a watch party and rally on the National Mall on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

